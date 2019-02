Temporary closure of St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the general public that the St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Morne Jaloux, St George, will be temporarily closed from 4-8 February 2019 to facilitate urgent repairs.

All stakeholders involved are encouraged to take note of the closure. This ministry regrets the inconvenience caused, but this closure is necessary to ensure a safe and productive environment for all.

Ministry of Education