Traffic notice: Concord public road

The Traffic Department, Western Division notifies the motoring public that Concord public road leading to the waterfall will be temporarily interrupted, which will result in slow moving traffic, on Saturday, 9 February 2019 between 8 am and 2 pm to facilitate repair work to a broken main by the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA).

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police