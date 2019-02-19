125 officers elevated within the police force

by Linda Straker
A new matrix that will hold police officers accountable for their actions will become a critical tool of advancement for the 125 police officers who were promoted to higher ranks in acting capacities for the next 12 months, beginning Monday, 18 February 2019.
Acting Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin said that all those promoted will be acting in the positions for one year before they can receive full appointments to the post. “You have a duty to ensure that your subordinates perform in a manner that inspires public trust and confidence and creates a sense of safety and security in the country,” he told the officers during the promotion ceremony held at the Grenada Trade Centre.
“You will be expected to leverage our relationship with the community and stakeholders for the furtherance of our collective mission,” Martin told the officers who represented various departments within the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).
Urging them to use creativity and imagination despite the challenges, Martin said that he was confident that the officers possess the conceptual and technical capacity to deliver on the task that will be placed before them.
“I pray that you will be endowed with good judgement in the execution of your duties. You are expected to be a catalyst for initiating and managing change and to create synergy amongst our officers as we strive for excellence in pursuit of our collective goals,” he said.
The 125 officers comprise 61 moving from Constable status to Corporal; 30 moving from Corporal to Sergeant; 20 moving from Sergeant to Inspector; 11 from Inspector to Assistant Superintendent and 3 moving from Assistant Superintendent to Superintendent.
ACP John Charles told the officers that the elevation within the force will provide for them to perform at the highest level of professionalism consistent with the core values and principles of the force. “You will be held accountable for your actions every step of the way,” he told the officers before they were presented with credentials of appointments.
Following the result of the matrix, all officers who are successful will become fully appointed, but during the waiting period, they are expected to receive increased allowances and other perks allowed for in the various positions.
|Promotion – 2019
|Superintendent of Police
|Ser. #
|Name
|1
|Lynda FRANCIS
|2
|Randy CONNAUGHT
|3
|Damian LEE
|Assistant Superintendent of Police
|Ser. #
|Name
|1
|Peter MASON
|2
|Bryon CLYNE
|3
|Kenneth GILL
|4
|Loxley JOHN
|5
|Desmond RICHARD
|6
|Lester-Ann PARKES
|7
|Frank FARRAY
|8
|Andy LEWIS
|9
|Leroy JOSEPH
|10
|Renwick FRANCIS
|11
|Senneth JOSEPH
|Inspector
|Ser. #
|Name
|Police #
|1
|Jude FRANCIS
|373
|2
|Kenny SMART
|58
|3
|Merrit JONES
|374
|4
|Sheridan COUTAIN
|760
|5
|Alfred PIERRE
|151
|6
|Donald GILBERT
|755
|7
|Elyan PURCELL
|98
|8
|Dominic DANIEL
|104
|9
|Roy NELSON
|124
|10
|Keith DOUGLAS
|384
|11
|Leon MC QUEEN
|727
|12
|John ST PAUL
|694
|13
|Dianne DUMONT
|91
|14
|Maureen JOHN
|486
|15
|Allan JAMES
|829
|16
|Derick PANCHOO
|387
|Sergeant
|Ser. #
|Name
|Police #
|1
|Frederick RODNEY
|310
|2
|Andy JOHN
|742
|3
|Kevon WILLIAMS
|271
|4
|Terron GREENIDGE
|544
|5
|Dennis CHARLES
|108
|6
|Joseph COPLAND
|766
|7
|Ruby EDWARDS
|239
|8
|Michael GREENE
|140
|9
|Randolph CHRISTOPHER
|673
|10
|Herman NELSON
|594
|11
|Carolyn NOEL-THOMAS
|602
|12
|Kester YOUNG
|109
|13
|Aaron THOMAS
|88
|14
|Valentine NELSON
|238
|15
|Neil WILLIAMS
|93
|16
|Jason LEMO
|554
|17
|Alban FRANCIS
|272
|18
|Clarence PAUL
|636
|19
|Kelvin JAMES
|14
|20
|Hermion LAMBERT-MURRAY
|732
|21
|Alison LEWIS
|424
|22
|Jason HAGLEY
|573
|23
|Ralph BAPTISTE
|796
|24
|Dominic LEWIS
|789
|25
|Kelon NOEL
|77
|26
|Dean COUTAIN
|265
|27
|Anthony PIERRE
|211
|28
|James WILLIAM
|330
|29
|Kassandra PASCAL
|460
|Corporal
|Ser. #
|Name
|Police #
|1
|Paul ALEXANDER
|301
|2
|Junior ALEXANDER
|278
|3
|Evans WILLIAMS
|528
|4
|Terrol JACKASAL
|751
|5
|Cecilia FRANKLYN
|10
|6
|Delbert J. HOSTEN
|118
|7
|Wilbert SAM
|397
|8
|Johnson CORNWALL
|207
|9
|Ken JOSEPH
|360
|10
|Sherwin NOEL
|356
|11
|Pauline WILLIAMS
|311
|12
|Clifford CHARLES
|490
|13
|Alford NOEL
|818
|14
|Rickadell FRANCIS
|220
|15
|Sharm ROBERTS
|257
|16
|Adesha NICHOLAS
|429
|17
|Che CHARLES
|450
|18
|Jadelyn THOMPSON
|84
|19
|Hollis WILLIAMS
|471
|20
|Shonel CUMMINGS
|939
|21
|Brenda-Lee MILLETTE
|874
|22
|Akins JOHN
|404
|23
|Herbert WILSON
|858
|24
|Nigel HUTCHINSON
|692
|25
|Frederick RICHARDSON
|762
|26
|Richard HALL
|726
|27
|Henroy ALEXANDER
|597
|28
|Edward FORTUNE
|719
|29
|Jim ANDREW
|516
|30
|Rhonda COY
|728
|31
|Kaudina DOUGLAS-MC LEAN
|925
|32
|Nixon ENGLISH
|333
|33
|Marlon JOSEPH
|536
|34
|Beroy HORSFORD
|691
|35
|Safraz WELSH
|323
|36
|Darvin MATTHEW
|577
|37
|Jerome BUDDY
|621
|38
|Junior MITCHELL
|780
|39
|Harney PAUL
|307
|40
|Deneal ANTOINE
|24
|41
|Danielle EDWARDS
|542
|42
|Albert GLUDD
|345
|43
|Anderson GREENIDGE
|399
|44
|Dennis JUERKHAN
|260
|45
|Sebastian SIMON
|690
|46
|Davis SMITH
|724
|47
|Junior PURCELL
|275
|48
|Amanda CHARLES
|648
|49
|Michelle BOATSWAIN
|422
|50
|Roger JOHN
|179
|51
|Jason NOEL
|202