125 officers elevated within the police force

by Linda Straker

125 police officers promoted to higher ranks in acting capacities

Officers promoted will be acting in the positions for one year before full appointments

A new matrix that will hold police officers accountable for their actions will become a critical tool of advancement for the 125 police officers who were promoted to higher ranks in acting capacities for the next 12 months, beginning Monday, 18 February 2019.

Acting Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin said that all those promoted will be acting in the positions for one year before they can receive full appointments to the post. “You have a duty to ensure that your subordinates perform in a manner that inspires public trust and confidence and creates a sense of safety and security in the country,” he told the officers during the promotion ceremony held at the Grenada Trade Centre.

“You will be expected to leverage our relationship with the community and stakeholders for the furtherance of our collective mission,” Martin told the officers who represented various departments within the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

Urging them to use creativity and imagination despite the challenges, Martin said that he was confident that the officers possess the conceptual and technical capacity to deliver on the task that will be placed before them.

“I pray that you will be endowed with good judgement in the execution of your duties. You are expected to be a catalyst for initiating and managing change and to create synergy amongst our officers as we strive for excellence in pursuit of our collective goals,” he said.

The 125 officers comprise 61 moving from Constable status to Corporal; 30 moving from Corporal to Sergeant; 20 moving from Sergeant to Inspector; 11 from Inspector to Assistant Superintendent and 3 moving from Assistant Superintendent to Superintendent.

ACP John Charles told the officers that the elevation within the force will provide for them to perform at the highest level of professionalism consistent with the core values and principles of the force. “You will be held accountable for your actions every step of the way,” he told the officers before they were presented with credentials of appointments.

Following the result of the matrix, all officers who are successful will become fully appointed, but during the waiting period, they are expected to receive increased allowances and other perks allowed for in the various positions.

Promotion – 2019 Superintendent of Police Ser. # Name 1 Lynda FRANCIS 2 Randy CONNAUGHT 3 Damian LEE Assistant Superintendent of Police Ser. # Name 1 Peter MASON 2 Bryon CLYNE 3 Kenneth GILL 4 Loxley JOHN 5 Desmond RICHARD 6 Lester-Ann PARKES 7 Frank FARRAY 8 Andy LEWIS 9 Leroy JOSEPH 10 Renwick FRANCIS 11 Senneth JOSEPH Inspector Ser. # Name Police # 1 Jude FRANCIS 373 2 Kenny SMART 58 3 Merrit JONES 374 4 Sheridan COUTAIN 760 5 Alfred PIERRE 151 6 Donald GILBERT 755 7 Elyan PURCELL 98 8 Dominic DANIEL 104 9 Roy NELSON 124 10 Keith DOUGLAS 384 11 Leon MC QUEEN 727 12 John ST PAUL 694 13 Dianne DUMONT 91 14 Maureen JOHN 486 15 Allan JAMES 829 16 Derick PANCHOO 387 Sergeant Ser. # Name Police # 1 Frederick RODNEY 310 2 Andy JOHN 742 3 Kevon WILLIAMS 271 4 Terron GREENIDGE 544 5 Dennis CHARLES 108 6 Joseph COPLAND 766 7 Ruby EDWARDS 239 8 Michael GREENE 140 9 Randolph CHRISTOPHER 673 10 Herman NELSON 594 11 Carolyn NOEL-THOMAS 602 12 Kester YOUNG 109 13 Aaron THOMAS 88 14 Valentine NELSON 238 15 Neil WILLIAMS 93 16 Jason LEMO 554 17 Alban FRANCIS 272 18 Clarence PAUL 636 19 Kelvin JAMES 14 20 Hermion LAMBERT-MURRAY 732 21 Alison LEWIS 424 22 Jason HAGLEY 573 23 Ralph BAPTISTE 796 24 Dominic LEWIS 789 25 Kelon NOEL 77 26 Dean COUTAIN 265 27 Anthony PIERRE 211 28 James WILLIAM 330 29 Kassandra PASCAL 460 Corporal Ser. # Name Police # 1 Paul ALEXANDER 301 2 Junior ALEXANDER 278 3 Evans WILLIAMS 528 4 Terrol JACKASAL 751 5 Cecilia FRANKLYN 10 6 Delbert J. HOSTEN 118 7 Wilbert SAM 397 8 Johnson CORNWALL 207 9 Ken JOSEPH 360 10 Sherwin NOEL 356 11 Pauline WILLIAMS 311 12 Clifford CHARLES 490 13 Alford NOEL 818 14 Rickadell FRANCIS 220 15 Sharm ROBERTS 257 16 Adesha NICHOLAS 429 17 Che CHARLES 450 18 Jadelyn THOMPSON 84 19 Hollis WILLIAMS 471 20 Shonel CUMMINGS 939 21 Brenda-Lee MILLETTE 874 22 Akins JOHN 404 23 Herbert WILSON 858 24 Nigel HUTCHINSON 692 25 Frederick RICHARDSON 762 26 Richard HALL 726 27 Henroy ALEXANDER 597 28 Edward FORTUNE 719 29 Jim ANDREW 516 30 Rhonda COY 728 31 Kaudina DOUGLAS-MC LEAN 925 32 Nixon ENGLISH 333 33 Marlon JOSEPH 536 34 Beroy HORSFORD 691 35 Safraz WELSH 323 36 Darvin MATTHEW 577 37 Jerome BUDDY 621 38 Junior MITCHELL 780 39 Harney PAUL 307 40 Deneal ANTOINE 24 41 Danielle EDWARDS 542 42 Albert GLUDD 345 43 Anderson GREENIDGE 399 44 Dennis JUERKHAN 260 45 Sebastian SIMON 690 46 Davis SMITH 724 47 Junior PURCELL 275 48 Amanda CHARLES 648 49 Michelle BOATSWAIN 422 50 Roger JOHN 179 51 Jason NOEL 202