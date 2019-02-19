125 officers elevated within the police force
Some of the police officers who were promoted to acting positions

by Linda Straker

  • 125 police officers promoted to higher ranks in acting capacities
  • Officers promoted will be acting in the positions for one year before full appointments

A new matrix that will hold police officers accountable for their actions will become a critical tool of advancement for the 125 police officers who were promoted to higher ranks in acting capacities for the next 12 months, beginning Monday, 18 February 2019.

Acting Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin said that all those promoted will be acting in the positions for one year before they can receive full appointments to the post. “You have a duty to ensure that your subordinates perform in a manner that inspires public trust and confidence and creates a sense of safety and security in the country,” he told the officers during the promotion ceremony held at the Grenada Trade Centre.

“You will be expected to leverage our relationship with the community and stakeholders for the furtherance of our collective mission,” Martin told the officers who represented various departments within the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

Urging them to use creativity and imagination despite the challenges, Martin said that he was confident that the officers possess the conceptual and technical capacity to deliver on the task that will be placed before them.

“I pray that you will be endowed with good judgement in the execution of your duties. You are expected to be a catalyst for initiating and managing change and to create synergy amongst our officers as we strive for excellence in pursuit of our collective goals,” he said.

The 125 officers comprise 61 moving from Constable status to Corporal; 30 moving from Corporal to Sergeant; 20 moving from Sergeant to Inspector; 11 from Inspector to Assistant Superintendent and 3 moving from Assistant Superintendent to Superintendent.

ACP John Charles told the officers that the elevation within the force will provide for them to perform at the highest level of professionalism consistent with the core values and principles of the force. “You will be held accountable for your actions every step of the way,” he told the officers before they were presented with credentials of appointments.

Following the result of the matrix, all officers who are successful will become fully appointed, but during the waiting period, they are expected to receive increased allowances and other perks allowed for in the various positions.

Promotion – 2019
Superintendent of Police
Ser. # Name 
1 Lynda FRANCIS
2 Randy CONNAUGHT 
3 Damian LEE
Assistant Superintendent of Police
Ser. # Name 
1 Peter MASON 
2 Bryon CLYNE 
3 Kenneth GILL 
4 Loxley JOHN 
5 Desmond RICHARD 
6 Lester-Ann PARKES
7 Frank FARRAY
8 Andy LEWIS 
9 Leroy JOSEPH 
10 Renwick FRANCIS 
11 Senneth JOSEPH 
Inspector
Ser. # Name Police #
1 Jude FRANCIS  373
2 Kenny SMART 58
3 Merrit JONES 374
4 Sheridan COUTAIN  760
5 Alfred PIERRE 151
6 Donald GILBERT 755
7 Elyan PURCELL  98
8 Dominic DANIEL 104
9 Roy NELSON  124
10 Keith DOUGLAS 384
11 Leon MC QUEEN  727
12 John ST PAUL 694
13 Dianne DUMONT  91
14 Maureen JOHN  486
15 Allan JAMES  829
16 Derick PANCHOO  387
Sergeant
Ser. # Name Police #
1 Frederick RODNEY 310
2 Andy JOHN  742
3 Kevon WILLIAMS  271
4 Terron GREENIDGE 544
5 Dennis CHARLES  108
6 Joseph COPLAND 766
7 Ruby EDWARDS  239
8 Michael GREENE 140
9 Randolph CHRISTOPHER  673
10 Herman NELSON  594
11 Carolyn NOEL-THOMAS  602
12 Kester YOUNG 109
13 Aaron THOMAS 88
14 Valentine NELSON 238
15 Neil WILLIAMS  93
16 Jason LEMO 554
17 Alban FRANCIS  272
18 Clarence PAUL 636
19 Kelvin JAMES  14
20 Hermion LAMBERT-MURRAY 732
21 Alison LEWIS  424
22 Jason HAGLEY 573
23 Ralph BAPTISTE 796
24 Dominic LEWIS  789
25 Kelon NOEL  77
26 Dean COUTAIN  265
27 Anthony PIERRE  211
28 James WILLIAM 330
29 Kassandra PASCAL  460
Corporal
Ser. # Name Police #
1 Paul ALEXANDER  301
2 Junior ALEXANDER 278
3 Evans WILLIAMS  528
4 Terrol JACKASAL  751
5 Cecilia FRANKLYN 10
6 Delbert J. HOSTEN 118
7 Wilbert SAM 397
8 Johnson CORNWALL  207
9 Ken JOSEPH 360
10 Sherwin NOEL  356
11 Pauline WILLIAMS  311
12 Clifford CHARLES 490
13 Alford NOEL  818
14 Rickadell FRANCIS  220
15 Sharm ROBERTS  257
16 Adesha NICHOLAS  429
17 Che CHARLES  450
18 Jadelyn THOMPSON  84
19 Hollis WILLIAMS  471
20 Shonel CUMMINGS  939
21 Brenda-Lee MILLETTE  874
22 Akins JOHN 404
23 Herbert WILSON  858
24 Nigel HUTCHINSON  692
25 Frederick RICHARDSON 762
26 Richard HALL  726
27 Henroy ALEXANDER 597
28 Edward FORTUNE  719
29 Jim ANDREW  516
30 Rhonda COY 728
31 Kaudina DOUGLAS-MC LEAN 925
32 Nixon ENGLISH 333
33 Marlon JOSEPH 536
34 Beroy HORSFORD  691
35 Safraz WELSH 323
36 Darvin MATTHEW 577
37 Jerome BUDDY  621
38 Junior MITCHELL  780
39 Harney PAUL  307
40 Deneal ANTOINE  24
41 Danielle EDWARDS 542
42 Albert GLUDD  345
43 Anderson GREENIDGE  399
44 Dennis JUERKHAN  260
45 Sebastian SIMON  690
46 Davis SMITH  724
47 Junior PURCELL  275
48 Amanda CHARLES 648
49 Michelle BOATSWAIN  422
50 Roger JOHN  179
51 Jason NOEL  202

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

40th anniversary of Grenada Revolution to be comme...
Public servants to get time off to attend cricket ...
Mardigras Public Road closure  
IMF impressed by strong economic performance
Traffic restriction – Dusty Highway Public Road