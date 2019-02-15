2019 Turkish scholarship announcement: Deadline 20 February

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public that the Government of Turkey, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering scholarships for undergraduate and graduate programmes for the year 2019.

The scholarships are open for all fields, according to the preference of the applicants. The scholarship covers the following:

Round Trip

Tuition

Shared room accommodation

Monthly allowance

Persons wishing to apply, can access application forms via the Turkish webpage, www.turkiyburslari.gov.tr by clicking on the application form and creating an account on that website.

Applications for all the programmes (undergraduate and graduate) are open from 15 January to 20 February 2019.

Applicants are advised that they must submit a copy of their documents to the Scholarship Desk, Human Resource Division, in the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs, located in the Eric Gairy Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St George.

For further information please contact the Scholarship Desk, at telephone numbers 473-440-2737/417-9762, or via email at scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education