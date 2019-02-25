Bail denied for 15-year-old male charged with 2 counts of incest

by Linda Straker

2 counts of incest by teen occurred in 2017 and 2019

26 sexually related cases reported for year to date

Perpetrators include a police officer, construction worker, and farmer

A 15-year-old student from St David is among the more than 20 males facing charges for committing various sexually related offences during the first 6 weeks of 2019.

The young man is facing 2 counts of incest which, according to police occurred in 2017 and 2019. The minor appeared at the St David Magistrate Court on Monday and was remanded to the Grand Bacolet Detention Centre for Juveniles. He will appear in court later in the year.

Police data revealed that during the month of January there were 19 cases reported for investigation while as of 15 February, there were 7 matters reported. The total number of matters reportedly was 26. Before a charge is filed against anybody, it must be investigated, and once the first stage of the investigation is completed the office of the Director of Public Prosecution determines whether or not a person should be charged.

“So, from all these cases reported we have some persons that were charged while some matters continue to be the subject of investigations. Of those persons who went to court, some are on bail while others are remanded and it must be noted that it’s the court which determines if bail should be granted or if the person is placed on remand,” said Andrea Cadet-Victor who heads the recently established Sexual Victim Units.

Among the cases reported during the year so far is the rape of a woman in the Darbeau, St George area. She was dragged into the area of the power plant and raped by a person unknown to her, who also robbed her of her phone and money after committing the act. In January, there was also an incident of rape in the Grand Anse area where a woman was repeatedly raped by 3 men whom she did not know.

Victims range from students under the age of 13, to elderly above the age of 70, while the perpetrators reflect persons from various professions including a police officer, construction worker and farmer.