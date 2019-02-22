Beautify Grenada Project moves to St Patrick

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Beautify Grenada Project aims to paint murals in each parish

Initiative to inspire the younger generation of artists

Inspired to become an artist by American painter and art instructor, Bob Ross, Nahshon Jeremiah is undertaking the Beautify Grenada Project, which aims to paint 6 murals in each parish on the island. Jeremiah, who hails from Dudmar in St David, has been drawing and painting since 2007.

He has undertaken this initiative by soliciting assistance from the public but is carrying out the work free of charge. The idea was birthed last year to inspire the younger generation of artists. His first mural “Predestined” was painted in St David at Requin junction, and represents the development of the parish over the years.

“Being the only parish without a town. Also, it’s one of the parishes that was a heavy producer of nutmeg that was until hurricane Ivan in 2004, turned things around. The visualiation of a nutmeg blossoming into a beautiful flower depicts the changes that they will have to undergo in the near future and at the end, staying true to her roots showing her true colours by being a beautiful flower,” Jeremiah described his masterpiece.

Other murals were painted in the big parish of St Andrew, specifically in villages of Hope and in Crochu.

“Saint Andrews was the second parish in this project. We had to choose the most appropriate wall to depict what we what we wanted to portray. So there was a hunt for the best privately owned wall, but having to explain our true mission to the community. We found 2 that represented well. The first mural explains the fishing village of Hope and Grenville area in correlation with Flavours of Grenada company, and the Crochu mural described the rich vegetation on cocoa plantations in the entirety of the parish reflecting the Tri Island Chocolate company.”

Jeremiah eyes St Patrick to commence his next project. “The four other parishes, including Carriacou and Petite Martinique, are also on our radar, but with St Patrick’s being the next, we have accumulated photos of the potential wall in the most recognisable areas in each parish. But due to the confirmation of the walls, we are yet to release actual names of areas with the exception of St Patrick, the area being Hermitage. Hopefully the next representative for our tri-island state.”

The artist said he was able to continue this project through the kind assistance from people in the various villages. “I get different types of assistance when it comes to lunch, they support me, and some have even offered to hold my materials and supplies, so in that way the community ensures that things run smoothly and are willing to offer any assistance I may need to complete the work.”

Jeremiah hopes that his murals will inspire people to give back to their communities by using their talents.