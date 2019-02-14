Belmont Estate hosts Birding Festival with GAEA and University of Manitoba

Belmont Estate is delighted to again host a Celebration of Grenada’s Birds Festival. The event which will this year takes place from 20-22 February is being held in collaboration with local environmental organisation, GAEA Conservation Network and conservation experts from the University of Manitoba in Canada.

More than 100 kids, community members and students from across the island are expected to attend the event to help celebrate our feathered friends. Birds are one of Grenada’s many important natural resources. Our wetlands, forests and agricultural systems provide food, shelter and homes for many species that live here year-round, and also support migratory species that avoid wintery weather by vacationing in Grenada. In turn, birds help our gardens and farms by eating insect pests, pollinating fruits and flowers, and dispersing seeds.

While most people are familiar with our Grenada Dove, which is found nowhere else in the world, Grenada also has many other fascinating and unusual bird species. The Grenada hook-billed kite, for example, is a hawk found only on Grenada, and is now considered critically endangered. It nests at Belmont Estate and a few other locations on Grenada. During the Celebration of Grenada’s Birds festival, guides will talk about bird conservation, how Grenadian farms help birds, and the species that call Grenada home. Activities will include up-close scientific research on birds; bird capture, measurements, and release to help monitor birds’ health and reproduction; bird walks; and a range of games and activities for kids to help teach them about Grenada’s birds.

Activities are free and will take place in the mornings each day from 7 am – 11 am. Visitors who are interested in the activities on 20-21 February are asked to book with Belmont Estate at info@belmontestate.net or 442-9524/26 to ensure that they can be accommodated at their preferred time. 22 February will be a special day for primary schools, featuring fun learning activities about Grenada’s wonderful birds. Kindly contact Belmont Estate to book your school class visit.

Belmont Estate