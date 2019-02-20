Call for items: 40th Anniversary of the Grenada Revolution exhibition

The Grenada Revolution Celebrations Committee is staging an exhibition on the Grenada Revolution from 13-15 March at Norton’s Hall, St George’s.

The celebrations committee is seeking the assistance of the public in assembling items from the revolutionary period for the exhibition. The following categories of items are being sought:

Clothing

Banners

Scarfs

Photos

Posters

Placards

Billboards

Buttons

Stickers

Books

Flags

Stamps

and other items of interest.

Materials should be brought to Ciboney Chambers, 7 HA Blaize Street, St George’s from 10 am to 3 pm from Monday 25 to Wednesday 27 February 2019.

Materials will be scanned or digitised and immediately returned.

Grenada Revolution Celebrations Committee