Call for items: 40th Anniversary of the Grenada Revolution exhibition

The Grenada Revolution Celebrations Committee is staging an exhibition on the Grenada Revolution from 13-15 March at Norton’s Hall, St George’s.

The celebrations committee is seeking the assistance of the public in assembling items from the revolutionary period for the exhibition. The following categories of items are being sought:

  • Clothing
  • Banners
  • Scarfs
  • Photos
  • Posters
  • Placards
  • Billboards
  • Buttons
  • Stickers
  • Books
  • Flags
  • Stamps

and other items of interest.

Materials should be brought to Ciboney Chambers, 7 HA Blaize Street, St George’s from 10 am to 3 pm from Monday 25 to Wednesday 27 February 2019.

Materials will be scanned or digitised and immediately returned.

Grenada Revolution Celebrations Committee

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

40th anniversary of Grenada Revolution to be comme...
This Day in History
Time to bring closure for the people of Grenada an...
26 October 1983: US invades Grenada
How the invasion of Grenada was planned with a tou...