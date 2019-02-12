Cancer Society concerned about increase in lung cancer cases

by Linda Straker

6 lung cancer cases for first month of 2019

Breast, prostate, and colon cancers are main types of cancers

The Grenada Cancer Society is concerned about the growing number of lung cancer cases in Grenada and are yet to conclude what could be the main reason for the medical condition which had 6 new cases for first month of 2019.

“Previously, we used to only see isolated cases, but over the years we are seeing a steady growth in the number of persons with lung cancer,” said Dr Barrymore McBarnette.

“We don’t know the reason why for this sudden growth, but we are seeing more and more persons at the clinic,” he said on Monday during the handing-over of an infusion pump to the medical oncology department at the General Hospital. “And the persons diagnosed are working productive males and females [between] the ages of 40 and 60.” He said that all diagnoses are done overseas because Grenada lacks the facility to conduct all the necessary tests.

The pump which was donated through the society as a result of personal donations and subscription dues of members, will be used to treat patients at the clinic. At present more than 140 persons are receiving active treatment at the clinic.

Society president Rev Osbert James said that the goal of the society is cancer prevention, but the membership is doing their part to assist in the treatment of persons diagnosed with cancers.

“We as the cancer society, are committed to helping people to deal with the issues of cancer. Many times, when people are diagnosed with cancer, they think that is the end, but it’s not; so it is very wonderful that we can have treatment here,” he said.

McBarnette said that in Grenada, breast, prostate and colon cancers continue to be the main types of cancers affecting persons but with the growing number of lung cancer cases, this will soon be added to the list.

Nurse Eunice Baptiste of the oncology department received the gift on behalf of the hospital and gave the assurance it will enhance in the delivery of care of patients. “With this infusion pump, the patient can easily be monitored as it will show the liquid flow and the required rate allowing accuracy. It alerts to air bubbles and any other block; it allows for the safe and reliable infusion,” she said.