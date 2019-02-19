Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the advent of the Grenada Revolution

A broad-based celebrations committee has been established to spearhead activities for the landmark 40th anniversary of the advent of the Grenada Revolution.

The Grenada Revolution Celebrations Committee comprises 6 co-chairpersons namely,

Ruggles Ferguson , Attorney-at Law and Interim President of the Grenada Revolution Memorial Foundation (GREMFO);

Each co-chairperson heads a specific area of the work being undertaken for the 40th Anniversary.

The schedule of activities commences in March and ends in May. Among the key activities already scheduled for March are:

A calypso show branded Champs in Concert scheduled for 9 March at the Trade Centre. The show features veteran calypsonians out of Trinidad & Tobago Brother Valentino , and local veterans Ajamu, Black Wizard, Scholar, Rootsman Kelly and Skylark .

by Englishman, Dr Steve Cushon and Grenadian, Denis Bartholomew, at Norton’s Hall on 11th March. The 4th annual March 13th Lecture to be delivered by former Prime Minister of St Lucia Dr Kenny Anthony at the Trade Centre on 12 March.

to be delivered by former Prime Minister of St Lucia at the Trade Centre on 12 March. An exhibition on the Revolution from 13-15 March at Norton’s Hall.

During the celebration period the committee also intends to organise public education sessions, health fairs, community work and cultural activities.

The schedule of activities culminates with an academic conference from 27-29 May under the theme “The Grenada Revolution 40 Years After: Commemoration, Celebration and Critique.” The conference coincides with African Liberation Day (27 May) and the 75th anniversary of the birth of former Prime Minister Maurice Bishop (29 May).

The committee is encouraging individuals and groups in villages across Grenada to undertake activities to mark what was an historic event and period in the history of Grenada.

Grenada Revolution Celebrations Committee

(Ruggles Ferguson 440-2707)