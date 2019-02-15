China scholarship announcement: Deadline 22 February

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public that the People’s Republic of China, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering full scholarships to Grenadian nationals, to pursue undergraduate studies, master’s programmes and doctoral programmes, for the academic year 2019/2020.

These scholarships cover tuition, accommodation, learning materials, living allowance, health insurance, a one-off settlement allowance and 1 round trip ticket.

Eligibility:

Candidates should be a graduate from high school or college;

Candidates MUST be under the age of 25 for Undergraduate degree programmes; 35 when applying for Master’s programmes and under 40 when applying for doctoral programmes

Candidates MUST be willing to study in China, for the duration of the course;

The course of study will be taught in the Chinese Language, after having learned the language for the first year

Candidates should be physically fit to fulfill the obligations of the course and will need to complete a medical form

Candidates must be citizens of Grenada and be in good health

Three (3) copies of each required document must be submitted as follows:

Completed Chinese Government Application form (applicants must create an account on this website at https://studyinchina.csc.edu.cn/#/login)

Foreigner Physical Examination report form to be completed by a registered medical doctor (This form can be downloaded from http://www.csc.edu.cn/studyinchina or www.campuschna.org)

Certified copies of ALL academic certificates and transcript from highest diploma

Study plan/research proposal, with a minimum of 200 words for undergraduate and a minimum 800 words for postgraduate

Two letters of recommendation from professors

Certified copies of birth paper

Certified copies of front page of passport

Three passport size photographs

Applicants of music study are requested to submit a CD of their work

Applicants for fine arts programmes are to submit a CD of their work, which includes sketches, two colour paintings and two other works

Pre-admission letter from Chinese Government Scholarship Universities selected on the application form

Topics should include:

Describe how acquiring this academic degree will directly impact and enhance your professional skills in your current job position, or future career. Explain how you intend to apply the acquired knowledge and experience, in the specific field of study that you will pursue, to the development of your country.

The application form must first be filled out and submitted online through the website https://studyinchina.csc.edu.cn/#/login. Please use Firefox, or Internet Explorer (11.0). Menu selection functions may not work in other browsers.

Secondly, applicants need to download and print the completed form by clicking ‘print the application form’, then submit three copies of the printed version, with the supporting documents, to the Scholarship Desk, at the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs, no later than Friday, 22 February 2019. Please note that your “AGENCY NO” is 3081 and the program category is ‘Type A’ .

For further information please contact the Scholarship Desk, at telephone numbers 473-440-2737/417-9762, or via email at scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education