Co-op Bank introduces its newest ATM on the CONNEX® network
Arlette Wildman cutting the ribbon, along with representatives from Co-op Bank and St George’s University

Co-op Bank has widened the availability of its service with the introduction of an ATM on the CONNEX Network at the St George’s University (SGU) campus.

In a small ribbon-cutting ceremony at the SGU campus on 18 February 2019, the bank expressed satisfaction in being able to meet the needs of the staff and students of the university by adding the benefit of enjoying safe, convenient access to their funds at any time.

Richard Medford, Manager of Electronic Services and Retail Operations at Co-op Bank noted that “Co-op Bank commits to continually building good business relations and mutually beneficial benefits between our two institutions. We applaud St George’s University for their vision and commitment in partnering with Grenada Co-operative Bank to bring enhanced financial service delivery to this campus.”

The CONNEX brand is owned by the Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited, Ariza Credit Union, and the Caribbean Credit Card Corporation (4C’s). This addition brings the number of ATMs on the CONNEX network to 26 across the tri-island state of Grenada.

