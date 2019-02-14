GASA PowerAde National Swimming Championships 2019

The GASA PowerAde National Swimming Championships swims gets off this weekend on Saturday, 16 February for the first of the 6-day event. Over 100 swimmers from swim clubs across Grenada and Carriacou will compete to be crowned Grenada’s National Swimming Champions for 2019.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association is pleased to welcome back title sponsor Powerade for the 4th consecutive year. This year’s event will take a different format as the Championship is now extended over 2 weekends. The increased days allows for swimmers to be sufficiently rested in order to compete in some of the longer course events, such as the 1650m free male and 1000free females and the 400IM which have now been added to the competition to provide greater opportunities for the swimmers to meet the CARIFTA and CCCAN qualification standards.

All teams have been engaged in intense preparations and training as the National Championships also serves as a qualifier for CARIFTA scheduled for 12-24 April 2019 in Barbados. Grenada expects to have a strengthen performance at CAFITA this year and is looking forward to an increased number of qualifiers.

The events will commence at the following times over the 2 weekends

Saturday, 16 February 8:15 am

Sunday, 17 February 11:15 am

Thursday, 21 February 5:30 pm

Friday, 22 February 5:30 pm

Saturday, 23 February 10:30 am Official Opening Ceremony at (9:30 am)

Sunday, 24 February 9 am

The 2019 National championship is expected to be a keenly contested event as GRENFIN Swim Club, the defending champion, has its eyes set on retaining their title. Meanwhile, SAILFISH Swim Club, with a number of young emerging talents also has high hopes of becoming the new national champions for 2019.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association is pleased to welcome all competing swimmers and spectators to the upgraded facilities at the Good Hope Swimming Pool for the 2019 National Swimming Championship. Over the past year the facilities at Good Hope has received a significant facelift with the construction of a new bathroom facility, resurfacing and repainting of the pool, and some general painting and renovations of the surroundings. Thanks to support received from the Sandals Foundation, the Ministry of Sports, NAWASA, FINA and the Grenada Olympic Committee over the last year GASA is able to host the event at a facility that is much more accommodating while the organisation awaits the construction of a new aquatic facility.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit Good Hope over the next 2 weekends to witness the excellent performance of our swimmers.

GASA