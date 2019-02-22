GASA PowerAde National Swimming Championships session 3 results

The GASA PowerAde National Swimming Championships concluded its third session on 21 February at the Good Hope Swimming Pool. Over 100 swimmers primarily from the two major swim clubs, Grenfin and Sailfish will compete to be crowned Grenada’s National Swimming Champions for 2019.

The events included the following:

500 Yard Freestyle 9 & Over

200 Yard Freestyle 8 & Under

200 Yard Butterfly 13 & Over

At the conclusion of the third session the team standings are as follows:

Grenfin: 191

Sailfish: 102

The individual age category results are attached.

The 4th session continues this evening from 5 pm. The event includes:

200 Freestyle 9 & Over

100 Freestyle 8 & Under

100 Backstroke 9 & Over

25 Backstroke 8 & Under

200 Breaststroke 11 & Over

200 Freestyle Relay 10 & Under

200 Freestyle Relay 11 & Over

The remaining 83 events will be contested over the full day sessions on Saturday and Sunday. Members of the public are invited to attend the competition over the next 3 sessions to witness the excellent performance of our swimmers.

GASA