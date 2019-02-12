Grenada National Brain Bee Challenge encourages new sponsors to come on board

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

15 students from 7 secondary schools prepare for finals

Challenge can cost upwards of $100,000 to run entire programme

International Brain Bee Challenge scheduled from 21–25 September in Daegu, Korea

Despite the challenges faced during the preliminary stages of the Grenada National Brain Bee Challenge due to the current work-to-rule staged by the nation’s teachers, the competition is in its preparatory stage. 15 students from 7 secondary schools prepare for the finals to be held at the St George’s University on 16 March.

The Christian Services Corporation, organising agency for the event, still has another huddle to cross, as financing associated with hosting such a competition is proving quite a challenge.

National Coordinator Gail Backette said the Grenada National Brain Bee Challenge can cost upwards of $100,000 to run the entire programme which includes travel accommodations for the winner to take part in the International Brain Bee Challenge scheduled this year to be held in Daegu, Korea from 21–25 September 2019.

“To run the whole competition usually we use what we have, but to really run the competition properly where we can give proper gifts and so on, it’s about $110,000. Sometimes we are unable to reach a quarter of that amount but we utilise what we have and make it work.”

Last year the National Lotteries Authority assisted in funding the winner of the 2018 competition, Giovanni De Gannes, to travel to Germany where he placed 2nd in the International Brain Bee Challenge.

Backette hopes that more business places will see the need to help sponsor a programme that continues to promote the holistic development of the nation’s youth. “Since we took over in 2014, it has been a struggle in the sense that you always have to write to various companies and request funding and we are just praying that companies will come on board to help sponsor the competition because it takes a lot from us.”

This year the competition will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary since being established in 2009. It has seen an increase in the number of students participating in the zonal competition with 4 secondary schools into the final for the first time.

Backette believes that the last year’s achievement with Grenada placing 2nd on the international stage has sparked the interest of other students to take part. “We saw more children this year, we have 7 schools in the finals and this year we have some new schools on board like the Westerhall Secondary School, J W Fletcher Catholic Secondary School, Wesley College, and Hillsborough Secondary School.”

The 15 student finalists for the Grenada National Brain Bee Challenge 2019 are:

Aime Chase – Grenada Boys Secondary School

Camille Barry – Wesley College

Corey Boyd – Presentation Brothers College

Darell Hinds – Grenada Boys Secondary School

James Stanislaus –Hillsborough Secondary School

Jevonie Thomas – J W Fletcher Catholic Secondary School

Joshua Duncan – Grenada Boys Secondary School

Nkeshe Andall – Westerhall Secondary School

Rashid Cromwell – Wesley College Secondary School

Rikiba Caton–Bain – Westmorland School

Teja Patrice – Hillsborough Secondary School

Sekou Sam – Grenada Boys Secondary School

Nafeesah Bhaiyat – Westmorland School

Eli Zerpa – Westmorland School

Naomi Danchrad – Westmorland School

The Grenada National Brain Bee Challenge will be staged on the 16 March as part of week-long activities to mark Brain Awareness Week carded to begin 11 March 2019.

Activities scheduled for Brain Awareness Week are as follows:

March 10 – Church service St George’s Baptist Church) 10 am

March 11 – School visits (JWF Catholic School) 10 am

March 12 – Distribution of school raw materials (St George’s) 3 pm

March 13 – Radio and television talk

March 14 – Public lecture/ movie (St George’s Baptist Church) 7 pm

March 16 – Grenada national brain bee challenge – finals

Live challenge 2:30 pm @ Bourne Hall, St George’s University.