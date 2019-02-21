Grenada to host Caricom high-level forum on statistics Friday

Grenada will this week host Caricom’s 3rd high-level forum on statistics, the theme of which is ‘Investing in Statistics to build resilience and to achieve sustainable economic growth and development in the Caribbean Community’.

Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell will deliver remarks at the start of the forum which will be held at the Grenada Trade Centre on Friday.

The forum is being held against the backdrop of the recent endorsement by Caricom Heads of Government of the framework for the Regional Strategy for the Development of Statistics (RSDS) which seeks to strengthen and improve the availability of quality statistics for evidence-based decision-making in Grenada and other Caricom member states.

Addressing his Caricom colleagues at the last Heads of Government Conference in Jamaica, Dr Mitchell commended efforts at the regional level to pursue a Caricom strategy for the advancement of regional statistics.

At this week’s forum, statistics stakeholders in Grenada and their Caricom counterparts will brainstorm how to operationalise the strategic framework of the RSDS. They will also discuss resource mobilisation support from international development partners for the upgrade of statistics through the Caricom RSDS.

Participants will include Heads of Statistics Offices across the region, representatives from the Caricom Secretariat and officials from several international development partners including the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the United Nations Economic Commission on Latin America and the Caribbean (UNECLAC), UNWOMEN, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Office of the Prime Minister