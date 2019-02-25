Grenfin tops the 2019 GASA Powerade National Swimming Championship

It was 6 days of intense competition at the Good Hope Swimming Pool where over 100 swimmers competed in the 2019 GASA POWERADE National Swimming Championships from 16-17 and 21-24 February.

The swimmers from the 2 major clubs, Grenfin and Sailfish, competed in 104 events over a period of 6 days, which was spread over 2 weekends.

At the end of the competition GRENFIN emerged the 2019 National Champions with a total of 2101 points followed by Sailfish who amassed a total of 1504 points. The National Championship served as the first opportunity in 2019 for swimmers to qualify for the upcoming CARIFTA and CCCAN Championships in April and July respectively.

The 2019 competition saw the addition of long course events in the 1000 & 1650-yard freestyle and the 400 Individual Medley. Spreading the competition over 2 weekends allowed for the inclusion of such longer course events, which serves to prepare our swimmers for additional competitive opportunities.

The swimmers put out an excellent showing, with a number of emerging talents coming to the fore. Over the 6-day period 26 new records were established in various events by swimmers Jenebi Benoit, Tilly Collymore, Anaika Charles, Ariann Clouden, Delron Felix, Elliot Fletcher, Nathan Fletcher, Jaaziel Francis, Zackery Gresham, Kristin Gresham, Zac Holmes, Parshawn Haynes, Gabrielle Hyson, Kimberly Ince, Shelby Neckles, Zeia Ollivierre, Sydnee Steele, Kaiya Ramdhanny, Dajenel Williams, and Eli Zerpa. The swimmers who emerged as age group champions are as follows,

Age group Male Female 8 & Under Jaaizel Francis Maggie Watson 9-10 Elliot Fletcher Emma McIntosh 11-12 Nathan Fletcher Sara Dowden 13-14 Zackery Gresham Anaika Charles 15-17 Eli Zerpa Kaiya Ramdhanny 18 & Over Delron Felix Aneeka Hopkin

At the conclusion of the 2019 National Championships 12 swimmers have already qualified to participate at CARIFTA in Barbados later in April. The Carifta qualifiers thus far are: Sara Dowden, Anaika Charles, Gabrielle Hyson, Kimberly Ince, Ariann Clouden, Meeka Ollivierre, Mia Neckles, Parshawn Haynes, Zackary Gresham Jenebi Benoit, Eli Zerpa, Nathan Fletcher.

Additional time trial events will be held during March to provide a further opportunity for swimmers to qualify for participation in both the Carifta and CCAN Champions to be held in Barbados this year.

GASA wishes to extended a heartfelt thank you to title sponsor Powerade for their generous contribution towards the championship for the fourth consecutive year and look forward to even stronger collaboration in the future. A special thank you is also extended the following companies who provided some additional support at the event, Jonas Browne & Hubbard’s, Blue Horizon Garden Resort, Century 21, Island Pools, Budget Marine, What’s the Scoop, Jean’s & Co. – The Levis Store & LL Ramdhanny.

GASA