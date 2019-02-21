L’anse aux Épines resident found dead near his home

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

The Antoine family has confirmed that the lifeless body of 79-year-old Alphonsus Antoine was found near his home at Coral Cove, L’anse aux Épines, St George, after 2 days of searching.

The father of Dr Patrick Antoine was reported missing after last being seen on Tuesday, 19 February at around 11 am, wearing short khaki pants and grey jersey.

The search continued last night until after midnight, with the team combing areas from Dusty Highway at True Blue into L’anse aux Épines road, to no avail. The team resumed at 6 am, increased to 75 people, and was expected to further intensify the search at 5 pm today. Various search approaches including the K9 unit and aerial drones were used.

Before locating him today, the family received unconfirmed reports which suggested that Alphonsus Antoine, who had dementia, was mobile in the surrounding area.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of support from the public and the media.