Mardigras Public Road closure

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) kindly advises the General Public that the Mardigras Public Road from Boundary Bridge along the St David end, will be closed for a period of 3 weeks from Monday, 18 February to Monday, 11 March 2019.

This closure is to facilitate renovation works (construction of 4 x 4 box cross culvert) on the said road.

The RGPF and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation apologises for any inconvenience caused to the motoring and commuting public.

We solicit your understanding at this time, as the ministry carries out maintenance work to our infrastructure.

Office of the Commissioner of Police