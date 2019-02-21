Missing person: Alphonsus Antoine

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 79-year-old Alphonsus Antoine of Lance aux Epines, St George.

Antoine was last seen on Tuesday, 19 February 2019 about 11 am wearing short khaki pants and grey jersey. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion with grey hair.

Anyone seeing Alphonsus Antoine or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact South Saint George Police Station at 444 4454; Central Police Station at 440 2244/5; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police