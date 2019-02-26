Missing Vehicle: Suzuki Escudo

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a White 4-door Suzuki Escudo, registration number, PZ286.

The vehicle was removed from the Mont Toute, Grand Anse, St George area between 9 pm on 19 February 2019 and 6 am on 20 February 2019.

Anyone seeing this vehicle or has any information on its whereabouts is asked to contact South St. George Police Station at 444 4454; police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958; CID at 440 3921 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police