Mount Pure Natural Mineral Water 3rd in world for Best Bottled Water 2019

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Mount Pure bottled from an artesian aquifer on Mount Pleasant Estate

First-time entrant awarded bronze at Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting competition

Ministry of Trade encourages other local companies to take part in competitions

Mount Pure Natural Mineral Water has been awarded bronze/3rd place among the top 5 Best Bottled Stilled Water 2019. It was listed behind Smeraldina Natural Artesian Water, Sardinia, Italy (gold) and Grand Springs, Alton, VA (silver) in the 29th annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting competition held in the spa town of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

The award-winning competition held on Saturday, 23 February welcomed more than one hundred waters from across the country and around the world. According to the competition site, 10 media judges tasted waters sourced in 14 US states, 5 Canadian provinces and 11 foreign countries. “There were waters from two new countries this year: Grenada and Taiwan. They joined waters from Turkey, Bosnia, Greece and Australia,” said Jeanne Mozier, an event founder.

CEO of Mount Pure Rolanda McQueen was quite pleased over this newly awarded accolade after facing a number of challenges since taking the leap of faith to purchase the company back in 2017.

The purchase was made after then company Clabone Natural Mineral Water owned and operated by Neville Renne was experiencing financial constraints. It was then that McQueen, Grenadian by birth and businesswoman from London, decided to purchase the company and renamed it Mount Pure Natural Mineral Water.

Speaking about their achievement, McQueen said that her decision to enter such a prestigious competition was to prove that mineral water from Grenada can compete against the world’s best. “I thought that there was no way we can win against these international companies that have the best manufacturing and the best of everything, so I got up on Monday and I heard we got bronze for the best water in the world. First, I was a bit upset… but then when I think about it I know they couldn’t give it to us, because we are fighting against the rest of the world.”

After realising the importance of placing in the top 3 in the world, McQueen said the excitement sank in. “I am just so proud to be a Grenadian. We don’t know what we got here, and that is the reason why we go around to the schools to educate. I believe if we educate the children, we do not have to educate the adults.”

Mount Pure Natural Mineral Water is bottled from an artesian aquifer located in the Mount Pleasant Estate at Mount St Catherine.

McQueen has pledged to preserve the area for future generations. “We know that this was there for over 100 years – our ancestors preserved it for us so let us preserve it for the next generation.”

McQueen said her experience of drinking treated sewage water in the UK has prompted her to invest in making pure mineral water available to treat Grenadians afflicted with ailments such as eczema and even cancer. “This water is exactly the way nature intended.”

Plant Manager of Mount Pure Natural Mineral Water, Alan Janero said acidity is a major concern associated with bottled water, and what makes this water so healthy is its pH level which measures 7.6.

“Our water with pH 7.6 is near to alkalinity and this water is good to neutralise your body and if you neutralise your body you prevent cancers. The water also has several minerals, for example, calcium, magnesium, sodium etc.”

Earnie James from the Ministry of Trade said this achievement is unprecedented and is encouraging other local companies to take part in competitions such as these. “I think we should be proud of it and we like to encourage not only this company but all other companies. It doesn’t matter the category of products, just try and get out there and try and win and be recognised.”

Positions for the Best Bottled Water 2019:

1st — Smeraldina Natural Artesian Water, Sardinia, Italy

2nd — Grand Springs, Alton, VA

3rd — Mount Pure Natural Mineral Water, St George’s, Grenada, West Indies

4th — Castle Rock Spring Water, Dunsmuir, CA

5th — Little Swiss, Gap Mills, WV

Mount Pure is anticipating next year’s competition as the company intends on entering into more than one category.