MOUs for Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) signed

On Monday, 18 February 2019, the official signing of 3 Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Finance Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Ministry of Climate Resilience, Environment, Forestry and Fisheries and Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs was held at the MOF Conference Room.

In attendance were Ophelia Wells–Cornwall, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Energy, Merima Jessamy, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Resilience, Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Elvis Morain, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Isha Abraham, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Energy and Chair of SAEP’s Steering Committee, Byron Campbell, Head of Rural Development with Responsibilities to the SAEP Programme and Randolph Shears, Chief Extension Officer, Ministry of Agriculture and Lands.

The MOUs focus on confirming the commitment of the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Climate Resilience, and Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs towards the provision of Climate Smart Agriculture Extension Services to the beneficiaries of the SAEP Programme throughout the state of Grenada. The total value of the 3 MOUs is EC$4,041,899.55.

Permanent Secretary Wells-Cornwall informed that this progress marks the commencement of the section of the 2019 budget which focused on Rural Development. This occasion showcases the government’s commitment to fulfilling the mandate of providing technical assistant to farmers within the state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Permanent Secretary Morain expressed his commitment towards the implementation of the Climate Smart Agriculture Component within his respective ministry. He informed that the focus is now heavily on rural agriculture with emphasis on finding suitable market access opportunities and the SAEP Programme has been provided to assist in this regard. It is the hope of the Ministry that the SAEP Programme will improve the extension services provided to farmers, build the capacity of the farmer associations, provide impact to the Grenada Economy and seek to provide greater exposure to the Climate Change Issue.

Permanent Secretary Jessamy confirmed her commitment towards the implementation of the MOU and identified that it is in line with the main mandate of the ministry to maintain Climate Resilience in all sectors especially fisheries which is the main contributor to the economy of Grenada.

The MOU is a 3-year agreement between the SAEP Programme and Ministry of Agriculture and Lands (MOAL), Climate Resilience, Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (MCREFF) and Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs (MCPMA). Within the agreement, the ministries will be required to provide specialised training to 10 extension assistants and 2 fisheries extension officers. In addition, they will provide technical training to 700 beneficiaries (525 farmers, 175 fisherfolk); establish 6 demonstration models (3 farm models and 3 fishing models); provide support to 500 students in the 4H Programme; provide Extension Services to 600 beneficiaries (449 farmers, 151 fisherfolk); rehabilitation of 15 farm access roads and provide market access support to 200 beneficiaries (149 farmers, 51 fisherfolk).

Also, the MOUs allow for beneficiaries to apply to the Climate Smart Agriculture Grant Fund. Within the agreement, 20 backyard gardens will be established (one grant per household equivalent to EC$2,688.20 with 10% contributions and at least 5% in kind or cash) and provide support for the submission of 60 proposals (one grant per beneficiary equivalent to EC$21,505.60 or one grant per group equivalent to the number of beneficiaries times the individual limit with a ceiling equivalent to EC$80,646.00 with 10% contribution and at least 5% in kind or cash)

The SAEP Programme is pleased to have reached this milestone in its startup activities and looks forward to the continued success of the programme. For further information, please call 435-6802/3, or email saep@saep.gov.gd

SAEP Communications Unit