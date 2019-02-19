New Zealand scholarship opportunity

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public that the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering graduate scholarships, to pursue the New Zealand Development Scholarship and the New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarship for master’s and doctoral degrees, for the academic period 2019 to 2020.
All applicants are advised to take note of the following:
Documents for scholarship packages required by applicants are:
The New Zealand Development Scholarship applicants are to apply online only but must submit to the Scholarship Desk a copy of each of the completed application. Please follow the link provided: https://www.mfat.govt.nz/en/aid-and-development/new-zealand-government-scholarships
Kindly submit ALL applications to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs, on or before Thursday, 28 March 2019, to be considered for nomination for the NZ Commonwealth Scholarship. Applications received after the deadline date will be declined.
For further information please contact the Scholarship Desk, at telephone numbers 473-440-2737/417-9762, or via email at scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.
Ministry of Education