New Zealand scholarship opportunity

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public that the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering graduate scholarships, to pursue the New Zealand Development Scholarship and the New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarship for master’s and doctoral degrees, for the academic period 2019 to 2020.

All applicants are advised to take note of the following:

Applications for NZ Development Scholarship opened on 15 February 2019. The NZ Commonwealth Scholarship opened on 1 February 2019. Applicants must be citizens of Grenada. Applicants must be 39-years-old, or younger, at the time of commencing the scholarship. Applicants must demonstrate, in their application, strong academic ability, leadership qualities and commitment to the development of their home country. Applicants must provide the selection panel with a personal statement, which will provide more information about their background.

Documents for scholarship packages required by applicants are:

Copy of the NZ Commonwealth application form (obtained via email from Scholarship Desk)

Two (2) references

Certified copy of birth certificate and passport bio-data page

Certified copies of academic certificates

Certified copies of ALL university academic transcripts

Passport size photograph

Personal statement and curriculum vitae

The New Zealand Development Scholarship applicants are to apply online only but must submit to the Scholarship Desk a copy of each of the completed application. Please follow the link provided: https://www.mfat.govt.nz/en/aid-and-development/new-zealand-government-scholarships

Kindly submit ALL applications to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs, on or before Thursday, 28 March 2019, to be considered for nomination for the NZ Commonwealth Scholarship. Applications received after the deadline date will be declined.

For further information please contact the Scholarship Desk, at telephone numbers 473-440-2737/417-9762, or via email at scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education