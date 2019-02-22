One Day Cricket Matches – List of prohibited items
Grenada National Stadium

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that the following items are prohibited and or restricted at the 2 International One Day Cricket Matches, England vs West Indies at the National Stadium on Monday 25 and Wednesday, 27 February 2019 respectively.

The following shall be prohibited except officially authorised:

  • Dangerous weapons
  • Firearms
  • Imitation firearms
  • Knives or forks of any description except plastic
  • Fireworks
  • Explosives
  • Incendiary devices
  • Flares
  • Ammunition
  • Baseball bat
  • Narcotics (other than prescribed)
  • Animals
  • Glass bottles
  • Frisbees and similar items balls
  • Any signs or items with corporate branding other than official sponsors/vendors
  • Bicycles, skateboards, skates
  • Scooters
  • Deliberate (intentional) “ambush marketing”
  • Non-accredited media equipment
  • Mace
  • Deck chairs
  • Video cameras
  • Vuvuzelas/air & blow horns

Restricted Items:

  • Cool drinks in soft plastic containers
  • Non-alcoholic beverages
  • Branded drinks
  • Branded snacks
  • Home-cooked food and drinks
  • Water (in soft collapsible non-branded bottles)
  • Balls under controlled conditions
  • Prams
  • Banners and flags under controlled conditions

Banner or flag size limited to 1.5 metres wide by 1 metre high, wording not to be offensive, vulgar, political, racial, discriminatory, sexual display advertising which may in any way impinge or will be in conflict with the rights of the sponsors of the event (in any language).

Musical Instruments (under control conditions)

  • (Small transistor radios used with headphones)
  • Lunch boxes
  • (Soft plastic lunch bags not larger than 600mm x 300mm)
  • Umbrellas (small collapsible)
  • Coolers not larger than (12” x 12” x 12”)

Office of Commissioner of Police

