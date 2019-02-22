One Day Cricket Matches – List of prohibited items

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that the following items are prohibited and or restricted at the 2 International One Day Cricket Matches, England vs West Indies at the National Stadium on Monday 25 and Wednesday, 27 February 2019 respectively.

The following shall be prohibited except officially authorised:

Dangerous weapons

Firearms

Imitation firearms

Knives or forks of any description except plastic

Fireworks

Explosives

Incendiary devices

Flares

Ammunition

Baseball bat

Narcotics (other than prescribed)

Animals

Glass bottles

Frisbees and similar items balls

Any signs or items with corporate branding other than official sponsors/vendors

Bicycles, skateboards, skates

Scooters

Deliberate (intentional) “ambush marketing”

Non-accredited media equipment

Mace

Deck chairs

Video cameras

Vuvuzelas/air & blow horns

Restricted Items:

Cool drinks in soft plastic containers

Non-alcoholic beverages

Branded drinks

Branded snacks

Home-cooked food and drinks

Water (in soft collapsible non-branded bottles)

Balls under controlled conditions

Prams

Banners and flags under controlled conditions

Banner or flag size limited to 1.5 metres wide by 1 metre high, wording not to be offensive, vulgar, political, racial, discriminatory, sexual display advertising which may in any way impinge or will be in conflict with the rights of the sponsors of the event (in any language).

Musical Instruments (under control conditions)

(Small transistor radios used with headphones)

Lunch boxes

(Soft plastic lunch bags not larger than 600mm x 300mm)

Umbrellas (small collapsible)

Coolers not larger than (12” x 12” x 12”)

Office of Commissioner of Police