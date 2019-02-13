Paper Doll captures annual Local Outboard Parish Competition top prize

The SIBT Committee, with the assistance from the Fisheries Division of the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries, Disaster Management and Information, staged the Local Outboard Parish Competition as part of the 2019 Budget Marine Spice Island Billfish Tournament (BMSIBT).

73 boats representing the parishes of St George, St John, St Mark, St Patrick, St Andrew and Carriacou participated in this year’s competition on 18 January. The prizegiving ceremony was later held as part of the Lay Day activities on 25 January at the Grenada Yacht Club. Prizes included useful items designed to assist the fishermen in their day-to-day fishing practices and were presented to the winners in each parish and the overall top 3 performers in the competition. The 2019 National Overall results are as follows:

Position Boat Name Captain Name Parish Weight 1st Paper Doll Kellon Marrast St Andrew 565 lbs 2nd Jamie Dave Edwards St Andrew 546 lbs 3rd Must Get That John Regis St George 524 lbs

Kellon Marrast, captain of the winning boat Paper Doll, was presented with the grand prize of a 40HP Yamaha 2 Stroke Engine, compliments McIntyre Bros. Ltd. The other sponsors of prizes were Rubis West Indies Ltd., Sissons Paints, FLOW, SP’s International Trading Ltd, and Carib Beer.

Chairman of the Spice Island Billfish Tournament, Richard McIntyre, commended all winners and recognized the Parish competition as an important part of the tournament activities. He stressed that as the BMSIBT is recognised for its conservation efforts, which is now key to the longevity of sportfishing in Grenada, the Committee is committed to working with the local fishing community to promote sustainable fishing in our waters.

For full tournament results and photos, visit sibt.gd