Police recruitment exams

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that its recruitment examination will be held on Saturday, 9 March 2019 commencing at 9 am at the following venues:

ST ANDREW: St Andrew Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) – Telescope

ST GEORGE: Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS) – Tanteen

ST JOHN: St Rose Modern Secondary School – Gouyave

The recruitment examination for Carriacou and Petite Martinique will be held on Saturday, 16 March 2019 at the Magistrate’s Court, Hillsborough at 9 am.

Office of Commissioner of Police