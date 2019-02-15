Police recruitment exams

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that its recruitment examination will be held on Saturday, 9 March 2019 commencing at 9 am at the following venues:
ST ANDREW: St Andrew Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) – Telescope
ST GEORGE: Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS) – Tanteen
ST JOHN: St Rose Modern Secondary School – Gouyave
The recruitment examination for Carriacou and Petite Martinique will be held on Saturday, 16 March 2019 at the Magistrate’s Court, Hillsborough at 9 am.
Office of Commissioner of Police