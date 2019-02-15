Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to visit Grenada in March

Their Royal Highnesses, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Grenada on 23 March 2019 as part of a 7-country tour of the region.

The Prince and the Duchess will be met on arrival by Governor General, Her Excellency, Dame Cecile La Grenade. They will also have an engagement with Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell and other parliamentarians.

While here, their Royal Highnesses will learn more about local agriculture and the importance and history of cocoa and spice production.

The Prince of Wales will also attend a meeting on the importance of the blue economy and meet with representatives of organisations involved in marine protection and conservation.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to engage the visiting Royal Highnesses and details on this will be disclosed later.

Their Royal Highnesses will also visit St Lucia, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

The visit to Cuba is the first by a member of The Royal Family. It is intended to highlight the growing bilateral relationship with the United Kingdom and showcase some of the cultural links between the two countries.

GIS