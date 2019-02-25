Recruits warned of changing landscape of policing

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Recruit course #43: 60 students, of which 33 are females

Crime in Grenada contracted by 6% in 2018

Legislation constantly lags behind technology

Grenada’s Acting Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin has warned new recruits of the changing landscape of policing and the importance of adapting to deal with complex criminal activities due to advancement in technology.

Although crime in Grenada has contracted by 6% in 2018, Acting Commissioner Martin said technology has changed the characteristics of crime and legislation struggles to keep abreast with those changes. “We now live in an era where legislation constantly lags behind technology in an ongoing cat-and-mouse relationship. In this environment through technology criminals are constantly finding new and innovative ways to facilitate the commission of crimes by means that are not yet criminalised, this reality is manifested in the asymmetrical threat of cybercrime and cybersecurity related issues. In addition technology is playing a major role in the creation of synthetic substances which in many cases are more potent than traditional substances.”

The Acting Commissioner was addressing recruits during the passing out ceremony for recruit course 43# of 2019 last Thursday at Camp Saline. These recruits underwent 24 weeks of training in areas such as powers and modes of arrest, traffic and road safety, criminal investigation and tactical operation skills. They are a welcome addition to the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) which for years has been severely understaffed in excess of 100 officers.

Martin, in his charge to the new recruits reminded them of the need to maintain the integrity of the RGPF.

“In your duties, you are going to be challenged, you are going to be tempted and you are going to find yourself in difficult situations. However, I implore upon you to always remember your duty to your community, with your family and to the force, never ever compromise your integrity if you lose it, it will be very difficult if not impossible to restore.”

New recruits were also cautioned that corruption within RGPF will be dealt with the strict arm of the law. “The force and this administration will frown upon breaches of professional integrity, quick and decisive action will be taken in cases of malpractice, corruption, and abuse of authority.”

With the high number of cases of sexual crimes before the court, Her lordship Madam Justice Paula Gilford during her feature address called upon the new recruits to be the gatekeepers in ensuring that victims of sexual crimes are treated with a level of respect and a high level of sensitivity.

“I urge you to be diligent and deal with these cases expeditiously and seamlessly to maintain the dignity of these individuals. By way of a footnote, let me say that the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court has begun implementation of a sexual offences court. The pilot project was launched in Antigua and Barbuda and it is expected that a similar court will be established in Grenada in the not too distant future.”

Recruit course #43 is the first batch of recruits to have 33 females trained and the largest batch to commence training with 60 students.