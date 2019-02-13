SMC congratulates Soca and Groovy artistes on impressive performance

Spicemas Corporation offers warm congratulations to all our Soca and Groovy artistes on such impressive performances at the Play Whe International Soca Monarch Semifinals.

The Play Whe International Soca Monarch Semifinals was held at the Arima Velodrome, Trinidad, on Sunday, 10 February 2019.

The 5 Grenadian artistes have indeed done Spicemas Corporation, their country, and their fans proud with the burst of energy they brought to the competition; they created history and secured a place in the finals on 1 March 2019.

Spicemas Corporation values the contributions they are making to the development of Grenada’s Soca Music, and pledges continued support to the artistes as they prepare for the Play Whe International Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Finals on 1 March 2019.

Kelvin Jacob

Chief Executive Officer

Spicemas Corporation