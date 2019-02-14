SMC invitation: Calypsonians and Soca Artistes

Spicemas Corporation (SMC) extends an invitation to all Calypsonians and Soca Artistes to attend a meeting with Minister Norland Cox, to discuss the way forward with respect to the upcoming Spicemas competitions 2019.

The meeting will take place on Saturday, 16 February 2019 at Kirani James Athletic Stadium West Conference Room, Ground Floor starting at 10 am sharp.

Your contribution is vital to the success of the competitions going forward, so please make the effort to attend and come with suggestions aimed at improving the product.

Thank you in advance for your commitment to participate.

Kelvin Jacob

Chief Executive Officer

Spicemas Corporation