SMC invitation: Traditional and Fancy Mas band leaders

Spicemas Corporation (SMC) extends an invitation to all Traditional and Fancy Mas band leaders to attend a meeting to discuss the way forward with respect to the upcoming Spicemas Traditional and Fancy Mas competitions 2019.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, 20 February 2019, at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium, West Conference Room (Ground Floor) at 3 pm sharp.

Your contribution is vital to the success of the competitions going forward, so please make the effort to attend and come with suggestions aimed at improving the product.

Thank you in advance for your commitment to participate.

Spicemas Corporation