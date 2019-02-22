Third Windward Islands Debating Competition

The Third Windward Islands Debating Competition will be held at the Grenada Trade Centre on 1 March from 9 am to noon, and on 2 March from 9 am to 11 am.

Participating teams:

  • TAMCC (TA Marryshow Community College, Grenada)
  • SALCC (Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, St Lucia)
  • SVGCC (St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College)
  • DSC (Dominica State College)

There will be regular classes on the morning of 1 March 2019 but the deans will select specific groups to attend the debate.

Debate Topics:

Semi Final Topics:

  1. Public-Private Partnerships are the most viable methods of financing development projects in the OECS.
  2. The current education system in the region is based on a curriculum which adequately prepares students for jobs of the future.

Final Topic:

  1. It is in Caricom’s best interest to help Venezuela get out of its current economic morass.

The following links will be available to view the debate:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/justcoolphotos/
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/…/UCpZ0TFo8mTSX_lxHWQzTW6A/featured…

There will be no classes from 12:30 pm on 1 March 2019 to facilitate students’ participation in the afternoon cruise on board Rhum Runner 2 from 2 pm.

On 2 March 2019 the Windward Islands Debating Cocktail and Award Ceremony will begin at 7 pm at the Hospitality Department.

Further information on the debate or cruise, please contact Eslyn Lewis from the Department of Student Affairs on Phone: 440-1389 ext. 2244 or email: eslyn@tamcc.edu.gd

TAMCC

