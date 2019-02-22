The Third Windward Islands Debating Competition will be held at the Grenada Trade Centre on 1 March from 9 am to noon, and on 2 March from 9 am to 11 am.
Participating teams:
There will be regular classes on the morning of 1 March 2019 but the deans will select specific groups to attend the debate.
Debate Topics:
Semi Final Topics:
Final Topic:
The following links will be available to view the debate:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/justcoolphotos/
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/…/UCpZ0TFo8mTSX_lxHWQzTW6A/featured…
There will be no classes from 12:30 pm on 1 March 2019 to facilitate students’ participation in the afternoon cruise on board Rhum Runner 2 from 2 pm.
On 2 March 2019 the Windward Islands Debating Cocktail and Award Ceremony will begin at 7 pm at the Hospitality Department.
Further information on the debate or cruise, please contact Eslyn Lewis from the Department of Student Affairs on Phone: 440-1389 ext. 2244 or email: eslyn@tamcc.edu.gd
