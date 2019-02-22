Third Windward Islands Debating Competition

The Third Windward Islands Debating Competition will be held at the Grenada Trade Centre on 1 March from 9 am to noon, and on 2 March from 9 am to 11 am.

Participating teams:

TAMCC (TA Marryshow Community College, Grenada)

SALCC (Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, St Lucia)

SVGCC (St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College)

DSC (Dominica State College)

There will be regular classes on the morning of 1 March 2019 but the deans will select specific groups to attend the debate.

Debate Topics:

Semi Final Topics:

Public-Private Partnerships are the most viable methods of financing development projects in the OECS. The current education system in the region is based on a curriculum which adequately prepares students for jobs of the future.

Final Topic:

It is in Caricom’s best interest to help Venezuela get out of its current economic morass.

The following links will be available to view the debate:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/justcoolphotos/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/…/UCpZ0TFo8mTSX_lxHWQzTW6A/featured…

There will be no classes from 12:30 pm on 1 March 2019 to facilitate students’ participation in the afternoon cruise on board Rhum Runner 2 from 2 pm.

On 2 March 2019 the Windward Islands Debating Cocktail and Award Ceremony will begin at 7 pm at the Hospitality Department.

Further information on the debate or cruise, please contact Eslyn Lewis from the Department of Student Affairs on Phone: 440-1389 ext. 2244 or email: eslyn@tamcc.edu.gd

TAMCC