Weekend stabbings; Man charged with Non-Capital Murder

Kellon Andrew, 34 years, Painter, of La Mode, St George will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 26 February 2019, charged in connection with the stabbing death of Floyd Olive, also of La Mode.

Andrew has been charged with non-capital murder.

35-year-old Olive was stabbed sometime between 6 am and 7 am on Saturday, 23 February 2019, at a popular entertainment club in his neighborhood.

An autopsy conducted on Monday, 25 February 2019 revealed that Olive died as a result of a puncture wound to the heart.

Meanwhile, 2 St Andrew residents are currently hospitalised in stable condition, one at the General Hospital and the other at the Princess Alice Hospital, following a stabbing incident involving 3 males that occurred at La Fillette, St Andrew about 1 am on Saturday, 23 February 2019.

One male is currently in police custody.

Office of Commissioner of Police