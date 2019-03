Use of mobile devices while driving is an offence

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) reminds the general public and in particular motorists that it is an offence to use any handheld mobile device while driving or riding.

According to the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 21 of 2017, 77B – (1) A person who, while driving or having charge of a private motor car, or a goods vehicle on any road, holds or uses a handheld mobile device commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $3,500 and to imprisonment for 3 months.

The Act also made it an offence to use any handheld mobile device to send or compose electronic messages while driving or having charge of a vehicle as well as while supervising the holder of a learner’s driving permit.

The RGPF is concerned about the continued prevalence of the violation of the law in this regard and is encouraging persons to cease and desist this practice. Persons found in violation of the law will be dealt with accordingly.

Office of Commissioner of Police