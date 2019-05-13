13 Schools from across the island have advanced to the semi-final round of the annual NaDMA Primary School Quiz which will be staged on Thursday, 23 May 2019.

The schools are: Woburn Methodist, Westmorland Junior, St Louis RC, Beaulieu RC, St Mary’s RC, St Andrew RC, Hermitage Government, River Sallee Government, St Theresa RC, St John Anglican School, St Joseph R.C, Harvey Vale Government and Dover Government.

The quiz which is a tool used by the agency to engage and spread the message of Disaster Risk Reduction in our schools over the years has yielded many successes.

Among them is the challenge of having students research and get familiar with disaster-related information, knowledge that will give birth to a new generation of citizens guided by a culture of prevention and safety.

The quiz culminates with the final on Thursday, 6 June 2019.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4/440-0838 or 533-0766 email: nadma@spiceisle.com and nadmapr@gmail.com, website www.nadma.gd

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.