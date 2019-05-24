The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public that The People’s Republic of China (Ministry of Commerce and Independent Universities), in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering scholarships leading to 1-year and 2-year masters programmes, as well as 3-year doctoral programmes at various universities in China, commencing August/September 2019.

ELIGIBILITY:

Applicants must be:

citizens of Grenada;

in good health;

a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree, when applying for master’s programmes;

a holder of a Master’s Degree when applying for doctoral programmes;

under the age of 45 when applying and

have sufficient English, or Chinese proficiency, which meets the academic requirements of the programme. English: IETS 6.0 or above, Chinese: HSK level 4 (score180) or above, or other evidence, which indicates English or Chinese proficiency is adequate.

VALUE OF THE AWARD:

Return Travel Ticket

Full Tuition

Accommodation

Living Allowance

Medical Insurance

Field Trips

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS

Each application must contain 3 copies of the following:

Application forms for MOFCOM Scholarships to be completed and uploaded online; Application form can be obtained from www.csc.edu.cn/studyinchina or www.campuschina.org click “Scholarship Application for Students”)

Certified copies of all academic certificates

Current transcript

Copy of birth certificate

Copy of a valid passport

Two recommendation letters , including one from current employer and one from academic perspective

, including one from current employer and one from academic perspective Three passport sized photos

China Foreigner Physical Examination Form

Study plan/Research Proposal with a minimum of 400 words.

Please note that there are two types of scholarships – Type A and Type B. Candidates wishing to apply for scholarships under Type A must choose a major in 3 of the designated universities indicated below.

Candidates wishing to apply for scholarships under the Type B must choose a major in 3 of the Independent Universities. Information on these Independent Universities can be obtained from the Scholarship Desk.

INSTRUCTIONS OF THE CSC ONLINE APPLICATION SYSTEM FOR MOFCOM SCHOLARSHIP

Step 1: visit www.csc.edu.cn/studyinchina or www.campuschina.org , click “Scholarship Application for Students”

Step 2: Read “Tips for online application” carefully before clicking “NEXT” to the registration page.

Step 3: Log in with your user name and password. For new user, please click “Create an account” for registration.

Step 4: Fill in the correct Programme Category and Agency Number. An Agency Number represents a specific application receiving agency and a correct choice of Program Category is necessary before filling in the Agency Number. Please make sure you fill it in correctly, otherwise you will not be able to continue your online application, or your application will not be accepted.

Your ‘Programme Category’ is: Type A and ‘Agency Number’ is: 00010. Once the correct ‘Agency Number’ is entered, the name of the agency will automatically emerge.

Step 5: Fill in the Online Application Form and Upload Supporting Documents truly, correctly and completely following the steps listed on the left of the page. Applicants are required to select a discipline before choosing their majors. Please refer to the Disciplines Index, which could be downloaded from Help, if you have any doubt about the disciplines and majors.

Step 6: Check each part of your Application carefully before submitting it. Click Submit to submit your Application.

Step 7: You can make changes to your application by clicking on the top of the page. But make sure to submit it again by clicking Submit after finishing all the changes. Otherwise, the retrieved application will become invalid and your new application will not be received either.

Step 8: Download the completed Application Form by clicking Print the Application Form and print 2 hard copies.

Step 9: Prepare other documents, as required, and send the full package of application documents (both hard copies and scanned copies), to the Economic and Commercial Counsellor’s Office (ECCO), of the Chinese Embassy.

The 26 designated Type A universities are:

Peking University Tsinghua University Renmin University of China Beijing Normal University Beijing Jiaotong University University of Intl Business & Economics Beihang University Nankai University Tianjin University Jilin University Fudan University Shanghai Jiaotong University Tongji University East China Normal University Shanghai University of Finance & Economics Nanjing University Zhejiang University Xiamen University Shandong University Wuhan University Huazhong University of Science & Technology Wuhan University of Technology Sun Yat-sen University Southwest Jiaotong University Xi’an Jiaotong University Harbin Institute of Technology

Please use Firefox or Internet Explorer for the menu. Menu selection may not work in other browsers.

All applicants must upload and submit the application form and all required documents online on, or before, Friday, 31 May 2019.

3 copies of the documents submitted online MUST be handed in to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development & Religious Affairs on, or before, the deadline of Friday, 31 May 2019.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, at telephone numbers 473-440-2737/2738, or email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education