by Linda Straker

Stalwarts of Caribbean tourism to be honoured by CTO

Former tourism minister Brenda Hood is current Grenada Tourism Authority chair

Former tourism minister Brenda Hood is among 6 stalwarts of Caribbean tourism to be honoured by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) allied membership at the Travel Industry Awards Dinner during Caribbean Week New York next month.

Hood is the chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and has served at various stages during her career on the CTO’s human resources technical committee, and the boards of the then Caribbean Disaster Emergency Response Agency (now the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency) and the Inter-Parliamentary Forum of the Americas.

A news release from the CTO said that Hood, along with Colin James, Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, will receive the Allied Award for outstanding contributions to the region’s development.

The Allied Award was established in 2005 to recognise individuals within the CTO family – government, airline, cruise line, allied and affiliate members and CTO staff – who have done an extraordinary job of contributing, in a tangible way, to the sustainable development of the region.

In addition to the CTO allied membership awards, CTO will announce the winners of the travel media awards and will present its Lifetime Achievement Award, its Distinguished Caribbean Citizen Award and its Award of Excellence, among others, while Jamaica will present the Marcella Martinez and the Marcia Vickery-Wallace awards.

Caribbean Week New York is the largest regional tourism activity in the New York area. Artistes, performers, celebrity chefs, the diaspora, investors and other strategic partners join government officials and the media for a week of festivities designed to raise awareness of the Caribbean’s diverse tourism industry and provide opportunities for member destinations to promote their individual products and services.