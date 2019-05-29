Nominations are open for the 2019 Grenada Toastmasters Clubs Communication Achievement Recognition Award.

Toastmasters International is the provider of dynamic, high value, experiential communication and leadership skills. This year the Clubs are seeking to identify, with the assistance of the Grenadian online community, a media person (radio, TV, internet or print) who is an effective communicator. The successful nominee will receive an award from Territory Grenada’s Toastmasters International Clubs during their 30 June 2019 Awards & Installation Ceremony (Area 34 & 35).

Criteria:

The recipient should be distinguished media person (radio, TV, internet or print) who has demonstrated excellence in communication

The recipient should be the media industry for 10 + years

The recipient should be able to personally accept the award at the Territory Grenada Toastmasters

International’s Awards & Installation Ceremony on Sunday, 30 June at 6 pm

Procedure:

Go to http://bit.ly/CommTIAward and enter your nominee’s name and provide a written statement as to why you wish to nominate this person. Contact information will also be requested

Only one online submission permitted per person

The 2019 Awards & Installation committee will review submissions, and tally those who received the most nominations, along with other notables. Toastmasters who are members of the of the Area 34 & 35 Area Councils will vote on the final listing

The winner will be announced via press release and he/she will receive their award before giving their acceptance speech

Disclaimer:

Members of the 2019 Awards & Installation Planning Committee nor the 2018-2019 Area 34 & 35 are prohibited from nominating. Nominations will be accepted from the online community and any Toastmaster that does not meet the aforementioned description.

Nominations opened Tuesday, 28 May and will close on Tuesday, 18 June 2019.

Toastmasters International