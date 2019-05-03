Since 1965, sailors, young and old from all over the Windward Islands and beyond, return the first weekend of August to the Island of Carriacou for an authentic old Caribbean Regatta.

From its humble beginnings, the vision of Linton Riggs, a sailor from Jamaica, this regatta has become the pre-eminent racing event in the Grenadines.

As the longest running regatta in the Southern Grenadines, the 4-day event, from 2-5 August 2019, focuses on challenging courses for a multitude of boat classifications as well as on land special events with an accent on the culture and heritage of the island.

This year’s regatta will continue with time-honoured events, the Donkey Race and Greasy Pole Competition, children’s events, cruise, all to compliment the extensive schedule of regatta races…. 4 days of celebrations of the sea!

The new elected Carriacou Regatta Festival Committee, under the leadership of Chairperson Allison Caton, is committed to the renaissance of this time-honoured celebration of Carriacou’s Seafaring Heritage, insuring its existence for the next generation of Carriacou sailors and boatbuilders, the youth of Carriacou. The addition of a new race, the Carriacou Classic, invites all Carriacou Sloops to “Come Home” for the 2019 Regatta!

The 2019 Regatta will introduce a new tradition, The Carriacou Seafaring Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring one of its own who has dedicated their life to the sea and their contribution to Carriacou’s culture and heritage.

Also new to the itinerary is the “Ya Gotta Regatta” Kids Day, Sunday, 4 August. The day will be dedicated to provide an emotional relationship between our youth and the sea through education, demonstrations and workshops. Children will be able to build their own coconut and sea grape sailboats, race them for prizes, hear storytellers tell tales of the sea and watch the Young Sailors’ Optimist Races, close up! Ending Kids Day, we are planning a very special surprise!

A new sponsorship opportunity will be offered to individuals and small businesses, “I’m a Friend of The Carriacou Regatta Festival.” With a donation, individuals and small businesses can support the success of this year’s event. Donors will be acknowledged in our public relations efforts!

The Carriacou Regatta Festival Committee welcomes all, locals, visitors, sailors, and those with a love of the sea, where they will experience all aspects of the treasures of sea and land in Carriacou.

Be ready and “Chart Your Course” at the Carriacou Regatta Festival 2019, 2-5 August!

Carriacou Regatta Festival Committee