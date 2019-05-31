The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Royal Grenada Police Force is urging persons to be on the lookout for the following ECD counterfeit notes, which are now in circulation.
Counterfeit Currency
|ECD Notes
|Serial Number
|100
|VD065255
|50
|STC936976
|50
|SV918214
|50
|SV921267
|50
|SV918214
|50
|NY690703
|50
|NZ287475
|50
|ST376580
|50
|SV879684
|50
|ST380350
|50
|SN351459
|50
|SV918214
|50
|SR558443
|50
|ST380350
|50
|ST937579
|50
|ST376580
|50
|SS678587
|50
|ST134999
|50
|ST938316
|50
|SV879684
|50
|SS678587
|50
|ST937579
|50
|ST936976
|50
|SU576418
|50
|SR213824
|50
|ST398450
|50
|SS678587
|20
|NY690703
|20
|NX568732
|20
|NY625253
|20
|PA075566
|20
|NZ287475
The general public is urged to exercise utmost vigilance and caution when doing business.
