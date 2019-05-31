The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Royal Grenada Police Force is urging persons to be on the lookout for the following ECD counterfeit notes, which are now in circulation.

Counterfeit Currency

ECD Notes Serial Number 100 VD065255 50 STC936976 50 SV918214 50 SV921267 50 SV918214 50 NY690703 50 NZ287475 50 ST376580 50 SV879684 50 ST380350 50 SN351459 50 SV918214 50 SR558443 50 ST380350 50 ST937579 50 ST376580 50 SS678587 50 ST134999 50 ST938316 50 SV879684 50 SS678587 50 ST937579 50 ST936976 50 SU576418 50 SR213824 50 ST398450 50 SS678587 20 NY690703 20 NX568732 20 NY625253 20 PA075566 20 NZ287475

The general public is urged to exercise utmost vigilance and caution when doing business.

Office of Commissioner of Police