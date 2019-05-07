Minister for Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs, Honourable Emmalin Pierre has had cordial and productive discussions with the new executive of the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT).

At the meeting last Friday, Minister Pierre and members of the GUT executive discussed a number of matters including outstanding items from the collective bargaining agreement.

It was at the GUT’s recent annual conference that the Education Minister issued the call for continued dialogue, and Friday’s meeting presented an opportunity to discuss matters relating to education as well as congratulate the new executive.

Productivity, professionalism and a code of ethics for teachers were also among the agenda items at Friday’s meeting.

Further dialogue on the matters discussed will take place when another meeting is convened in two weeks.

GIS