It is that moment of destiny when all of the months and years of preparation is upon us.

One by one the Grenada artists arrive in Venice — some of the art shipped ahead of time, some in tow in suitcases — all with eager anticipation. And jet lag.

The first moments — awestruck by the awesomeness of Venice. Did I say it was awesome? History, art, sea and sky all beautifully spread before you like an intricate puzzle. And as the artists have found, finding your way up the canal and down the fondamente, over 2 bridges, or 3, or 6 provides enough adventure just to arrive at your place of abode.

Billy Gerrard Frank carried in a 60-inch TV, purchased in Milan to show his video. A 60-inch TV walking through the narrow alleys of Venezia. Amy Cannestra’s video projection system came with her in her suitcases. The same suitcases that went astray for 3 days somewhere after Madrid, and during her stop in Florence. The same suitcases that no one could tell her where they were. All of her art. All of her stress. The good news is that they reappeared and joined her for the train ride from Florence. All is well. The work of Shervone Neckles and Dave Lewis and our Italian colleagues awaits them.

Installation of everything at the Palazzo Alibrizzi begins 2 May. The very capable hands of Dr Flavia Rovetta and Dr Simone Pieralice will guide the art handlers to perfectly position each work of art.

We hope to give you a small taste of the excitement — our most beloved little island of Grenada, taking its place at the table at this international art event. The biggest event of all. Perhaps we will be the spice sprinkled everywhere that makes it so very nice.

We ride on the shoulders of all in Grenada who contributed financially to make this happen, and the sponsorship of the Italian group START srls. See the list of sponsors on the website, www.grenadavenice.org

More to come.

Susan Mains, Commissioner of Grenada Pavilion