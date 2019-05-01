On Saturday, 4 May the Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association (GHTA) will host its 2nd Annual Gala Awards Dinner & Dance which is being held to recognise excellence in the tourism industry and is open to all GHTA members.

The GHTA is of the belief that annual awards encourage workers to strive to improve the service they offer to their customers, and would ultimately lift the standard of the industry, leading to a greater number of repeat visitors to Grenada.

The event is being held at the Conference Centre at the Radisson Grenada start with cocktails from 6.30 pm.

Our guest speaker this year is Carol Hay, Marketing Manager of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation, who will focus on ‘Changes in the Skills set in Tourism as a Career’, which is definitely evolving. This topic fits in very nicely with the theme for the evening, ‘Building a Better Future with a Career in Tourism’.

Dr the Hon. Clarice Modeste Curwin, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, will be in attendance and will offer a few brief remarks.

Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association