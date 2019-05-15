The Grenada Paralympic Committee, (GPC), has successfully completed registration and licencing of its first athlete with the World Para Athletics and the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) in the person of Ishona Charles.

The amputee javelin competitor has met the standard prescribed for recognition which now makes her eligible to represent Grenada at international para-athletics events.

Charles is one of the few Grenada para-athletes who consistently participated at the Grenada Athletic Association (GAA), National Championships and her club, the St David Track Blazers events.

Charles also competes in the shot put and discus events.

The Grenada Paralympics Committee has been affiliated to the International Paralympics Committee for the past 3 years. This is an historic event for para-sport in the country, said President Ray Roberts. He noted that it is an incentive which should open doors and motivate and encourage other physically challenged athletes in all sports to compete in sport knowing that they can represent their country at the highest level.

Sports Minister Noland Cox in an email to the Grenada Paralympics Committee congratulated Charles noting that it is historic, and he looks forward to the growth of para-sport in Grenada.

Executive Secretary of the Grenada National Council for the Disabled (GNCD) Hilary Gabriel, in an email to the Grenada Paralympics Committee said the GNCD was delighted and hopeful about the future of para-sport in the country.

Charles will on the 20th of this month travel to Arizona to compete in the Desert Challenge in Arizona. She will be accompanied by her coach Paul Phillip.

Charles is also expected to become the first Grenadian para-athlete to compete in the Pan American Paralympics Games in Lima, Peru in August/September this year.

Grenada Paralympic Committee