The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Plant Quarantine Division in collaboration with the Grenada Customs & Excise Division is pleased to report that mechanisms are in place to implement a Plant Quarantine Licence Module of the ASYCUDA World System.

In this regard, as of 28 June 2019 paper copies of import licences will no longer be issued by the Plant Quarantine Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, nor will they be accepted by the Grenada Customs & Excise Division.

Beginning Monday, 1 July 2019, all Licence application for the importation of plant and plant products must be applied for using the Licence Module of the ASYCUDA World System, utilising the Direct Trader Input (DTI) method. The module can be accessed via the Customs website http://www.grenadacustoms.com. Manuals for the Licence Module are also available on the website under Media – Downloads.

Traders who have received training in the use of the system are encouraged to reacquaint themselves with it, to ensure that when the module is launched every user will be able to successfully utilise it for the smooth clearance of goods.

Minor delays are anticipated during the implementation phase, in this regard, the patience and understanding of the trading community is solicited.

These new automated procedures are geared towards improving the operations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Customs and enhancing trade facilitation.

For questions or concerns related to the launch and use of the Plant Quarantine Licence Module, please contact Raphael Hamilton rhamilton@grenadacustoms.com, Tel 435-9622; Molland Paul sao@moa.gov.gd Tel 440-2708 or Thaddeus Peterspmugda@gmail.com Tel 440-0019.

Copies of brochures outlining additional information including technical requirements referred to in this notice can be obtained from the Customs MIS Unit, PWU Building, Tanteen, St George’s.

Ministry of Agriculture