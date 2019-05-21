The Inland Revenue Division of the Ministry of Finance will be holding parish Outreach Offices, throughout Grenada and on the Sister Isle of Carriacou.
The Outreach Office Initiative will commence from Thursday, 30 May 2019 in St David and will close on Saturday, 29 June in St George’s.
The general public is encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to:
- Make payment for all tax types
- Register businesses
- File objections for property tax
- Obtain clarity/information on any tax-related matters
Schedule
|Parish
|Date
|Time
|Location
|St David
|Thursday, 30 May 2019
|8 am – 5 pm
|Revenue Office, St David
|St Andrew
|Friday, 31 May 2019
|9 am – 5 pm
|Grenville Car park
|Carriacou
|Thursday, 13 June 2019
Friday, 14 June 2019
|8 am – 5 pm
|Revenue Office, Carriacou
|St Patrick
|Friday, 21 June 2019
|8 am – 5 pm
|Revenue Office, Sauteurs, St Patrick
|St John
|Friday, 21 June 2019
|9 am – 5 pm
|The Gouyave Nutmeg Pool
|St George
|Friday, 28 June 2019
|9 am – 5 pm
|Wall Street, Grand Anse
|St George
|Saturday, 29 June 2019
|9 am – 5 pm
|Close to the NIS car park entrance
Comptroller
Inland Revenue Division
Leave a Reply