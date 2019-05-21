The Inland Revenue Division of the Ministry of Finance will be holding parish Outreach Offices, throughout Grenada and on the Sister Isle of Carriacou.

The Outreach Office Initiative will commence from Thursday, 30 May 2019 in St David and will close on Saturday, 29 June in St George’s.

The general public is encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to:

Make payment for all tax types

Register businesses

File objections for property tax

Obtain clarity/information on any tax-related matters

Schedule

Parish Date Time Location St David Thursday, 30 May 2019 8 am – 5 pm Revenue Office, St David St Andrew Friday, 31 May 2019 9 am – 5 pm Grenville Car park Carriacou Thursday, 13 June 2019 Friday, 14 June 2019 8 am – 5 pm Revenue Office, Carriacou St Patrick Friday, 21 June 2019 8 am – 5 pm Revenue Office, Sauteurs, St Patrick St John Friday, 21 June 2019 9 am – 5 pm The Gouyave Nutmeg Pool St George Friday, 28 June 2019 9 am – 5 pm Wall Street, Grand Anse St George Saturday, 29 June 2019 9 am – 5 pm Close to the NIS car park entrance

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division