The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) met recently with a delegation from the newly formed Grenada Promoters Association.

Coming out of the session, the association will submit their concerns in writing to the (IRD) to have them officially documented and addressed. Comptroller, Michael Stephen stressed that this is important to ensure both parties can foster a “relationship of mutual trust.”

The main areas discussed were:

The establishment of the Grenada Promoters Association

The role of the Grenada Promoters Association

IRD Officers’ functions at events, and

The entertainment industry and tax obligations

Stephen commended the interim team on their initiative to form an association to advocate the interest of promoters. He emphasised the important contribution that promoters continue to make to the economic growth and development of the country and reiterated that it is not the intention of the IRD to negatively impact profits or hinder the growth of the industry, but rather to ensure they consistently meet their tax obligations to the state.

Members of the interim team expressed appreciation for the engagement and anticipate favourable results going forward.

The members of the Interim Team: Andre Gittens, Dylan Charles, Montee Greenidge, and Areen Lewis.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer- Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division