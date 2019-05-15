The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) continues its efforts of enhancing relationships with taxpayers. Individuals and companies involved in the trading of new and/or used vehicles are invited to be a part of a meeting to be held at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room on Friday, 17 May 2019 at 10 am.

This meeting with Motor Vehicle Dealers is intended aimed at educating them of their legal obligations with the Inland Revenue Division and other government departments, including Customs and the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

Representatives from these departments will be present at the meeting to engage them in this educational process. The IRD is encouraging all Motor Vehicle Dealers to make a special effort to be present to benefit from the very important exercise.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer Inland Revenue Division, and Ministry of Finance at 435-1905.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division