Grenada’s first International Para athlete Ishona Charles won the gold medal in her first international competition, competing in Arizona in the United States.

She won the javelin event for amputee competitors in the category F46 at the Annual Desert Challenge. Her winning throw was 30.33 metres, which is a personal best.

Charles was officially classified as an international para athlete during the Arizona games and described her success as a dream come through.

The St David Track Blazers athlete is no stranger to track and field competition, having won medals at the Athletic Association National Championship and Track Blazers games, and is now looking forward to competing in more international events.

National Field Event coach Paul Phillip accompanied and managed Charles’ participation in the Arizona Desert Challenge.

The Grenada Paralympics Committee says it is proud and elated with the success of Ishona Charles, noting that her gold medal will surely inspire other physically challenged athletes to aspire to greater heights.

Grenada Paralympics Committee